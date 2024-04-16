"Scott Foster our Klutch secret agent" - NBA fans go nuts over referee assignment for Lakers vs Pelicans Play-In Tournament game

The NBA has released its referee assignments for tonight's Play-In Tournament games. Fans reacted to the officials calling the LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans matchup. The winner of the game will officially become the No. 7 seed and face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

According to NBA.com, Scott Foster will be the crew chief for the Lakers-Pelicans game with Curtis Blair and Gediminas Petraitis. Eric Dalen is the alternative, while James Capers is assigned to the Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The Lakers travel to New Orleans in an important but complicated matchup. The winner gets the defending champions, while the loser will face either the Golden State Warriors or Sacramento Kings.

Fans are divided about the referee assignments for the LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game. Some are happy that Scott Foster is one of the officials because he'll allegedly give the Lakers the advantage, while others believe that he'll be responsible for the Purple and Gold's loss.

"Scott Foster our Klutch secret agent," @Fleqks wrote.

"Scott Foster Masterclass tonight for the Lakers…," @goat_literal commented.

"How Scott Foster always keep reffing the big games!?" @WarlyKJ asked.

Some fans thought that it would have been hilarious and entertaining if the NBA assigned Foster to officiate the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings game. Foster is known for his "beef" with Chris Paul, who is the backup point guard for Golden State.

"Why would they not give Foster the Warriors game?" @goblue43729 asked.

"Shouldn't Scott Foster be officiating the Warrior's game?" @bce111 wrote.

"Scott foster should've got the Warriors game. Would've been hilarious," @bray_lo23 claimed.

LA Lakers dominated the New Orleans Pelicans this NBA season

The LA Lakers are 3-1 against the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

The LA Lakers have dominated the New Orleans Pelicans this season, winning the season series 3-1. The Lakers' average margin of victory in those three wins was 25.5 points per game, while the Pelicans' lone victory had a score of 129-109.

There has not been a close game between the two teams this season, but fans are surely hoping for it to be a tight one considering the stakes. The winner gets a postseason date with the defending champions Denver Nuggets in the first round.

The loser will have to battle either the experienced Golden State Warriors or the unpredictable Sacramento Kings to determine the No. 8 seed. The winner of this game will face the top-seeded OKC Thunder.

