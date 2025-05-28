Scottie Barnes has funny back-and-forth with Raptors teammate who claimed he fell right before viral rollerblading clip

Scottie Barnes recently showcased his off-court versatility on social media, resharing an Instagram story from his Toronto Raptors teammate Jonathan Mogbo. The video showed Barnes rollerblading through the streets of Florida, waiting at a traffic light before skating off confidently once it turned green. Barnes was seemingly enjoying the moment as he let out a smile as Mogbo’s car passed him.

However, Mogbo originally intended to mock his teammate by revealing the incidents that had occurred just moments before.

“He literally fell right before this,” Mogbo captioned the story.

Credits: Instagram (@jnathan.1)

Barnes didn’t let it slide, immediately refuting the claim.

“So we’re lying??? I’m a professional,” Barnes wrote, hilariously clapping back at Mogbo.

Credits: Instagram (@ya.boy.scottie)

Scottie Barnes is enjoying his offseason after coming off a fairly successful individual season despite the Raptors' 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The 6-foot-7 forward concluded his fourth professional campaign, averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Mogbo, on the other hand, finished his rookie season with a stat line of 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Mogbo were badmouthed by reporters

The Toronto Raptors ended their regular season on a disappointing note with a 125-118 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on April 13. Missing the postseason was already embarrassing enough, but the situation became worse during the postgame press conference.

After Scottie Barnes wrapped up his interview, two reporters, who were unaware that their microphones were still live, were caught making disrespectful remarks about both Barnes and Jonathan Mogbo.

"It's not just his enunciation, which like, was super bad, especially last year. But even the attitude," one media member said. "Just the attitude like he's having fun up there. First year or even before, he just kept getting worse and worse every year."

"When I first interviewed Mogbo when he was drafted, I was shocked 'cause he was so dumb," the Raptors reporter added.

Their candid conversation was interrupted when another reporter informed them that everything had been recorded.

