Scottie Barnes Injury Update: Latest on Raptors star's return ahead of game vs. Timberwolves (Nov. 21) 

The Toronto Raptors upgraded Scottie Barnes’ status to questionable ahead of Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Barnes missed his team’s last 11 games due to an orbital fracture. He suffered the injury on Oct. 28 against the Denver Nuggets.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year winner’s right eye was still blood-red when he faced reporters following the Raptors’ practice on Wednesday. He said that he doesn’t suffer pain now but he will wear goggles instead of a mask for protection. Barnes added that the eye accessory needs time to adjust to but it is necessary to wear one.

The Raptors are going to closely monitor him during the shootaround on Thursday morning. They will continue to do the same before the warmups and decide about his status a few hours before tip-off.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

What happened to Scottie Barnes?

Late in the fourth quarter of the game between the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors, Scottie Barnes missed a mid-range jumper and watched as Nikola Jokic and Jakob Poeltl battled for the rebound. When neither one could grab the ball, he joined the fray but got caught by Jokic’s elbow.

Barnes slumped to the floor after the hit. He walked gingerly to the bench while simultaneously signaling the Raptors' training staff that something was wrong with his eye.

A day later, the Raptors announced that the star forward had suffered a right orbital fracture and would be evaluated in three weeks. The possible return against the Timberwolves is spot on with his team’s projection.

If Barnes isn’t cleared to play against Minnesota, he could suit up on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Toronto Raptors badly need Scottie Barnes to play

The Raptors are 2-9 without Barnes on the roster. Toronto’s 3-12 record will likely get worse if the versatile forward doesn't return soon. Without him, opponents have made RJ Barrett’s life miserable.

Toronto is also decimated by injuries. Bruno Fernando, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and Immanuel Quickley are all ruled out. Quickley played through an injury without Barnes but has been shut down by the team.

Barnes will likely have minutes restrictions when he returns but the Raptors badly need him to play as they look to turn things around after a poor start to the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.