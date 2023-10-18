"Scottie Jrippin": Scottie Pippen's AI pics have NBA fans going crazy

Chicago Bulls legend and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen joined the social media trend of people using artificial intelligence to create '90s yearbook images. Fans went crazy as Pippen looked like he was back in high school, with a surprise twist in the end.

In a post on his Instagram account, Pippen shared what he would look like in high school during the 1990s. Fans can see the Hall of Famer in nerdy glasses, curly hair, leather jackets and more.

"These A.I. pictures of me in high school are crazy," Pippen wrote.

The surprise twist at the end was Scottie Pippen promoting his Husk Popcorn. It's a part of his Husk Organics company which promotes healthy organic superfoods made by professional chef R.C. Mills.

It was a great tactic by Pippen's team since it quickly went viral and fans began commenting about his AI images.

One fan even wrote:

"Scottie Jrippin."

Another fan commented:

"Omg. I thought you just had a few different personalities we didn't know about."

This fan added:

"You look like you will pass any class with an A+ and put up a double double any day of the week."

Not all comments were positive though. This fan took a shot at Scottie Pippen and Will Smith in a sentence:

"The Will Smith of the basketball world."

Another one brought up Scottie's ex-wife Larsa Pippen being in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus:

"So this is why she went to Marcus. Got it."

Here are the other reactions to Pippen's Instagram post:

Scottie Pippen's son waived by the LA Lakers

Scottie Pippen's son was cut by the LA Lakers ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The LA Lakers trimmed down their roster as the preseason is close to coming to an end and the new campaign starts. The Lakers waived three players, including Scottie Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., along with Vincent Valerio-Bodon and Damion Baugh.

Pippen Jr., Valerio-Bodon and Baugh were signed to Exhibit 10 deals, which means they are likely heading to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League. That's the most possible scenario, but a team could swoop in and offer them a better contract.

The younger Pippen played six games for the Lakers last season, averaging 2.3 points in 5.3 minutes of action. He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt last year.

