Scottie Pippen, who has never played golf with Michael Jordan, once claimed he can beat His Airness

Michael Jordan once purchased a set of golf clubs for Scottie Pippen. However, despite their competitive natures and incredible success with the Chicago Bulls, Pippen and Jordan have never played golf together. Any hopes of the two former stars hitting the green together have long since passed, as Jordan and Pippen are no longer speaking.

Yet, that hasn't stopped Pippen from poking at Jordan. During a 2021 interview with Golf.com, the former Bulls forward claimed that he could beat Jordan in golf.

“That is all true,” Pippen said. “And he’s lucky that I had a bad back my rookie year. I would have beat him at golf, too. But we’ve never played a round of golf together.”

During the interview, Pippen also claimed that he'd hit two "holes in one" during his golfing career.

"Yeah, I actually have two on my résumé. The first one didn’t even hit the green. I hit the side of a bunker and it bounced off and started rolling and dropped right in the cup."

Jordan has been an avid golfer since he was in his prime with the Bulls, however, the superstar may not have a "hole in one" on his resume, at least, outside of the one he hit for the movie 'Space Jam.'

Scottie Pippen previously revealed the pain at his feud with Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen revealed that his fractured relationship with Michael Jordan "hurts a lot" in his book 'Unguarded' which was released in 2021. The duo shared some of the best moments in NBA history together and found success on a global scale. Yet, off the court, things have soured and show no signs of turning around.

“I don’t usually allow our lack of closeness to bother me," Pippen wrote. "I have plenty of friends. Yet there are occasions, and watching the doc was definitely one, when I think about the relationship I wish the two of us had, and it hurts."

"It hurts a lot. By no means am I an innocent party here. I missed some openings that might have made a difference, and I have to live with that.”

Still, basketball fans will be hopeful that Pippen and Jordan can one day put their differences behind them. The duo was a huge part of the NBA's growth into a global brand and remains two of the most popular figures in basketball.