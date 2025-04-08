Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen drops 2-word reaction as son Justin Pippen commits to Cal after transfer

Larsa Pippen, mother to Michigan guard Justin Pippen, reacted to his new college destination on Instagram on Tuesday.
She posted a two-word comment as Justin committed to Cal:
“Let’s go.”
After Justin made the shocking decision to leave Michigan during an NCAA Tournament run, Larsa showed her support for his choice.
Justin Pippen entered the transfer portal just days before his former school clashed against No. 1 seed Auburn in the Sweet 16.
Pippen spent one season with Michigan and last appeared in its regular-season finale against Michigan State, providing two points and an assist in a 79-62 loss. In his debut collegiate season, he played sparingly, averaging 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12 appearances.
He came into the NCAA as a former four-star recruit from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California. Pippen signed with Michigan, picking the Wolverines over Florida, Stanford, Cal and Texas A&M.
Larsa Pippen reportedly in relationship with former pro basketball player
Larsa Pippen’s relationship with Marcus Jordan ended, and now she’s back with another baller. She’s reportedly in a relationship with former pro-basketball player Jeff Coby, according to TMZ.
Their relationship has been exclusive since the start of 2025. Although they haven’t made it public, their status is well known among their inner circles.
Larsa Pippen first met Coby during a meeting at the 10th-anniversary bash for David Alexander's DBC Fitness gym at ZZs Club Miami in January.
Jeff Coby played in Florida and Connecticut in high school and college in Columbia. He entered the 2017 NBA draft and stuck with the G League before he spent most of his career overseas.
Larsa and Marcus broke up in early 2024 after dating for over a year. Before that, she was famously married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 until their divorce in 2021.
