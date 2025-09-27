Scottie Pippen's son honors his legacy with full sleeve tattoo of them holding hands

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scottie Pippen Jr. paid tribute to his legendary father Scottie Pippen Sr. with a new tattoo. The design featured the six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, wearing his iconic Chicago Bulls No. 33 jersey and holding hands with a younger boy believed to be Pippen Jr. himself.The tattoo also included the word &quot;Legacy&quot; in large font. It was shared on Instagram on Friday by user “inkednba.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPippen Jr. tried to salute his dad’s legendary career with the tattoo. The Bulls legend was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame twice, where he was inducted for his individual achievements and for his contributions to the 1992 Olympics &quot;Dream Team&quot;. He is remembered fondly for his combination with Michael Jordan as part of the Chicago Bulls 1990s era.Pippen Jr. and his father made history in 2024. They became the first father-son duo in league history to each record a triple-double. Pippen Jr. had a stint with the LA Lakers and is gearing up for fourth year as a pro basketball player.Scotty Pippen Jr. shares why he and dad bear different namesScotty Pippen Jr. made an appearance on the “Run It Back” podcast on July 16, where he shared why he and his legendary father bear different names.&quot;My dad was actually born 'Scotty' with a y. But once he got to the league and started signing a ton of autographs, he just switched to 'ie' because it was easier. I feel like I should've gone with 'ie' just to keep it simple. But it's cool to be a little different.&quot;Scotty Pippen Jr. was born Nov. 10, 2000, to Scottie Pippen and his then-wife Larsa Pippen. He openly acknowledged that being the son of a legend comes with higher expectations and inevitable comparisons to his father.While people expect him to be like his dad, or at least, to live up to the Pippen name, he wants to carve his own path. He emphasized that he has tried not to let those comparisons consume him and he wants to carve his own path.For now, the younger Scottie Pippen is creating a niche for himself, even though the family name always comes back to haunt him.