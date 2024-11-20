Scotty Pippen Jr. Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies guard fare against Nuggets? (Nov. 19) 

Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies took on the Denver Nuggets in their second consecutive game on Tuesday. In their previous matchup, the Grizzlies took home a 105-90 victory. In their second back-to-back game, the stakes are higher as the Nuggets look to beat the Grizzlies in an NBA Cup game.

Looking at Pippen Jr.'s performance last game, he had a solid all-around game to help his team get the win. Scotty added 10 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds in the win. His four steals on Sunday marked his season high in steals.

Fast forward to their rematch, Scotty Pippen Jr. was nowhere to be found in the first quarter. Pippen Jr. missed all three of his shot attempts and couldn't catch a rhythm offensively. However, he was able to contribute to the defense after securing a steal and a rejection.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the second quarter, Pippen Jr. only knocked down one out of two shot attempts, giving him only a total of two points in the first half.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Come the third quarter, Scotty Pippen Jr. still couldn’t catch a break on offense. He made one free throw and was only able to contribute through ball rotation. Keeping the Memphis Grizzlies alive for the most part was Santi Aldama.

However, their lack of firepower resulted in the Denver Nuggets overwhelming the Grizzlies despite not having Nikola Jokic in their lineup. Ultimately, the Nuggets came out on top 122-110. Pippen Jr. had a late-game resurgence scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter.

His efforts helped Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama nearly come up with a comeback victory. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, Denver found a way to stop their momentum late in the fourth quarter.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Scotty Pippen Jr. 16 6 6 1 1 5-11 0-2 6-10

Grizzlies vs Nuggets recap: Scotty Pippen Jr.’s late-game resurgence wasn’t enough to help Memphis win

The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. It was their second out of two consecutive matchups against each other. The Grizzlies won in their game prior, giving them all the momentum they needed to beat the Nuggets again.

However, Denver stepped up to the occasion and came up with a solid 122-110 victory on the road. To add the icing on the cake, they notched their victory in an NBA Cup game. Scotty Pippen Jr. struggled throughout the first three quarters of the game. His ice-cold shooting was in sync with Jaren Jackson Jr.’s slow start as well. This resulted to the Grizzlies trailing for the most part. Santi Aldama tried to keep the game within reach.

However, the tandem of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. was too much for Aldama to handle alone. Memphis then showed signs of life at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Pippen Jr. and Jackson Jr. both found their rhythm on offense to help Aldama.

The Grizzlies even cut the lead down to two points at some point in the period. Unfortunately for them, there was no stopping the Nuggets and their barrage of baskets as figured out a way to stop Memphis’ offense and retaliate during transition plays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback