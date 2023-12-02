"Scrimmage game"- Kendrick Perkins mercilessly trolls Jordan Poole and Co. as Sixers schedule Kelly Oubre Jr.'s return vs Wizards

Kendrick Perkins speaks his mind every time he's in front of the camera and isn't shy in letting people know his thoughts. The Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) are preparing for the return of Kelly Oubre Jr. after he was in a car accident that caused him to suffer from several injuries.

The Sixers plan on letting Oubre play against the Washington Wizards (3-15) in his return. It wouldn't be an important game for Philly since Washington isn't a contending team this season.

After the Sixers' plans were revealed, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins trolled the Wizards for being a terrible team this season. Jordan Poole and the rest of the Washington players have tried their best to compete but it hasn't resulted in significant wins.

"Smart move by the Philadelphia 76ers, letting him get his scrimmage game in against the Wizards," Perk said.

Watch Perkins' comments below:

Washington has underperformed this season and is close to being the bottom team in the East. The Wizards haven't been an effective team on the defensive end and barring Indiana Pacers, have allowed the most points per game (124.8) this season.

On top of that, Poole has struggled. Many were expecting him to put up huge numbers across the boards. But he's been a non-factor on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he's been inefficient, averaging 29.8% from the three-point area and 17.4 points per game.

Kendrick Perkins lauds former teammate Kevin Durant

Kendrick Perkins has received his fair share of criticism as an NBA analyst, but he was once a valuable player for several teams. After his stint with the Boston Celtics, he joined a young OKC Thunder squad led by Kevin Durant and helped them reach the 2012 NBA Finals, where they lost to Miami Heat.

Over the years, KD has earned a name for himself as one of the best players in NBA history. Perkins, who played with him for four years, has always seen the 6-foot-11 star as a phenomenal athlete.

"I've been appreciating Kevin Durant since 2011 when I first got to Oklahoma City," said Perkins on ESPN's NBA Today. "When you think about KD… he’s the greatest scorer, in my opinion, of all-time. When it comes to complete offensive package, we will never see another Kevin Durant, because it's efficient."

Durant earned his stripes with Oklahoma but had to wait until his move to the Golden State Warriors to become an NBA Champion. He was the Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018 — both seasons where GSW was crowned champions.

Durant is a player who may divide opinions but his on-field legacy is not up for debate. The 35-year-old is still going strong and is averaging a career-high 31.3 PPG in 16 games for the Phoenix Suns this season.

