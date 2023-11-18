"That's a damn lie": Kendrick Perkins calls out LeBron James' 'social media' claim involving Anthony Davis 

While the Los Angeles Lakers were playing the Portland Trail Blazers, Kendrick Perkins stated that Anthony Davis should not heed what social media had to say about him while he was having a horrible game. The Lakers' three-game winning streak was snapped by the Sacramento Kings, and they are looking to bounce back.

Looking at the match between the Lakers and Kings, LeBron James did his part as the 38-year-old tallied another triple-double. However, Anthony Davis was not able to follow through, as he only had nine points and nine boards.

Social media was quick to pull the blame on Davis, as he was outclassed by King's center Domantas Sabonis, who had 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block.

"We know that you struggle and LeBron came out publicly and said that you don't here none of the noise because you not on social media, well that's a damn lie," said Kendrick Perkins about Davis not reading or listening to his critics online in ESPN's NBA Today.

Kendrick Perkins shares advice to Anthony Davis

While doing his job as an NBA analyst and critiquing players, Kendrick Perkins also had a championship ring to boast about, and it was the one the Boston Celtics won in 2008.

Perkins was the starting center on a star-studded squad that featured Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo.

Kevin Garnett is known to be a player who has an intense passion for winning, and Perkins shared one piece of advice that he carried on in his career that Anthony Davis may take a piece from.

"You have to show us that you care after Sabonis did what he did to you last game, this is my advice to AD. The legend Kevin Garnett used to always say, 'Hey Perk you know when you have a good game, don't come home to see what they say about you in the media and see what they say about you on social media," said Perkins.

"Do the same thing when you have a bad game. And then go out there and do something about it. You know why? Because it shows that you give a damn."

For the 2023–24 season, Anthony Davis is averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks. In the off-season, he signed a five-year, $189.9 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.