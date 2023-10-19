"Somebody check the receipts" - Kendrick Perkins flipping his take on Victor Wembanyama has NBA fans clowning him

Victor Wembanyama has made an early impact in this preseason. Despite the early impressions, while others still want to see him in the regular season, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins is ready with his vote. He believes that the San Antonio Spurs rookie will be the best player in the NBA in the next three years.

Perkins said that Wembanyama has the shooting ability of Kevin Durant, even at 7-foot-4, which may make him impossible to stop. Additionally, when it comes to defense, the rookie has next-level versatility and can anchor the defense even when he is not in the play.

There is a lot more fact to what Perkins is saying than just hyperbolic foretelling. However, when Wembanyama was drafted while the league was marveling at the 2023 pick, it was Perkins who didn’t believe in Wembanyama. He said that Spurs rookie would not fare well against players like Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fans on X (Twitter) took notice of Perkins flipping his take on Wembanyama and brutally trolled the former NBA champion.

Kendrick Perkins’ previous take on Victor Wembanyama didn’t age well

After playing two games in the Summer League, Victor Wembanyama said that the Euro League was more physical than the NBA. Perhaps that didn’t sit well with Kendrick Perkins, who said that the Summer League was not the real picture of the NBA.

“He played two Summer League games. He hasn't even got a taste of the real NBA yet,” Perkins said. “He hasn't got an opportunity to go against Giannis Antetokounmpo. He hasn't got an opportunity to mix it up down low with Joel Embiid. He hasn't got an opportunity to mix it up with Jokic.”

It is true that Euro basketball has less space, a different time compared to the NBA and is more physical. Luka Doncic, who came from Europe, found instant success in the league and later said that it was easier to score in the NBA than Euro League. Perhaps, Perkins also ignored the physical specimen that Wembanyama is, standing at 7-foot-4.

Wembanyama might not be an instant superstar, but his future certainly looks great, barring injuries. He is being coached by the great Gregg Popovich, who coached Tim Duncan, one of the greatest big men ever. He is already embracing his responsibility in San Antonio, and it may not be long before the fruits of his labor are out in the open.