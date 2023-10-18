“Most skilled backcourt players”: Jamal Crawford hails Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo as potentially most talented ever

Jamal Crawford has offered high praise for the Dallas Mavericks' duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, suggesting that they could be among the most skilled backcourt tandem of all time.

During a conference call with fellow analyst Reggie Miller and NBA reporters, Crawford showered praise on the Dallas duo as they discussed the Mavericks' potential for contention this season.

“You can make an argument that these two are the most skilled backcourt players to ever play together. Ever,” Crawford said.

The adulation is significant especially as it came from Crawford, who is widely recognized as one of the premier ball-handlers in the history of the game.

However, Crawford said both Doncic and Irving need to enhance their defensive skills and take on stronger leadership roles.

“I think this year they’ve got to hold each other accountable," Crawford said. "There’s no way around it. ‘If we’re trying to win, you’ve got to call me out on my stuff. … We have to bring these guys along with us. We have to make these guys better. And we have to defend this only way we’ve had the chance. We’ll score enough.’”

Miller shared the same sentiments, saying the Mavericks team that reached the Western Conference finals in 2022 was solid defensively.

“My thing with Dallas and Jason Kidd, two years ago when they got all the way to the conference finals and lost to Phoenix, they were a much better defensive team,” he said.

“This is a totally different team. They’ve got to become better defensively if they want to enter into the discussion of everyone we’ve talked about, from Denver, Phoenix, the two LA teams, Memphis, OKC.”

Irving re-signed with the Mavericks this offseason on a three-year, $126 million deal.

Shaquille O’Neal picks Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to win the title

Shaquille O’Neal has high expectations for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks this year, picking them to win the championship in a year when several contenders solidified themselves.

O'Neal made his pick during a quick-fire Q&A session conducted by NBA 2K.

Before the Mavericks' preseason games at Abu Dhabi, coach Jason Kidd said among his priorities for this season was developing "championship habits."

“It’s all about improvement and developing championship habits," Kidd said. "Our visit to Abu Dhabi provides a unique opportunity to cultivate those championship habits, and we are fully committed to doing just that.”

The Mavericks fortified their roster this year with the acquisitions of Seth Curry, Dante Exum, Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes and Derrick Jones Jr.

Key losses include shooters Davis Bertans and Reggie Bullock and bigs JaVale McGee and Christian Wood.

The Mavericks' championship aspirations will also depend on Doncic and Irving being able to maintain their health throughout the season.