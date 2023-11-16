“AD stood for Always Disappearing”: Skip Bayless rips apart Anthony Davis for 4-point showing in first half

LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis struggled during the first half of Wednesday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, recording just four points. FS1 analyst Skip Bayless then made sure to let him hear about it.

Following Davis’ disappointing first-half showing, Bayless took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he offered up some rare praise for Davis’ co-star, LeBron James. However, Bayless then called out Davis for once again disappearing when his team needed him:

“LeBron played and shot it great. But here we go AGAIN. AD stood for Always Disappearing,” Bayless tweeted.

Amid Davis’ offensive struggles, the Lakers got outscored 38-25 in the first quarter en route to trailing 72-59 at halftime. LA then fell behind by as many as 26 points in the second half before mounting a brief comeback and ultimately losing 125-110.

Davis finished with just nine points, nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks on 33.3% shooting in 35 minutes. The nine points tied his season-low from the Lakers’ 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Nov. 6.

Lakers fall back to .500 as 3-game winning streak gets snapped

LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis and Sacramento Kings star center Domantas Sabonis

Davis and the Lakers entered Wednesday night riding a three-game winning streak. However, it came against three struggling teams, including the Phoenix Suns (5-6), Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) and the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9).

The Lakers were led by James and point guard D’Angelo Russell against Sacramento, who combined for 56 points. However, it wasn’t enough, as the Kings (6-4) got a combined 85 points from stars Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox and shooting guard Kevin Huerter.

With Wednesday’s loss, the Lakers (6-6) dropped back to .500. They continue to be a middling team in the competitive Western Conference as others separate themselves from the pack.

Their next chance to get back above .500 will come on Friday against the Blazers (3-8).

