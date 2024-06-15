"Scumiest fanbase in professional sports": Fans react after Celtics fans beat each other up during watch party at TD Garden 

The Boston Celtics' passionate fanbase is legendary. But on Friday, that passion boiled over into something far uglier at TD Garden for a watch party during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The watch party held within the arena descended into chaos as some Celtics fans turned on each other in a violent brawl.

Basketball fans reacted to the brawl online and shared their comments on X/Twitter:

What started out as a heated argument ended up with a violent brawl, as seen in a video of the incident circulating on social media. Security quickly intervened to try and contain the incident, marring what should have been a night of great Boston basketball.

Fans on social media were quick to react, with many expressing disgust and disappointment toward the fanbase:

"Some people get wayyyyyyyyy into sports.This is honestly pathetic.This guy needs jail time for this type of behavior," one fan commented.

"Wouldn’t expect anything less of boston fans," another fan said.

"Most Boston thing ever," one fan said.

Some fans also chimed in criticizing alcohol as the possible cause of the fight, with some fans taking shots at the Celtics following their 122-84 blowout loss in Game 4.

"No doubt alcohol was a factor in that one. One guy couldn't even stay on his feet and the other couldn't land a solid punch even with the guy not punching back," wrote one fan.

"This is way more fight then the team showed tonight lmao," commented another.

The incident left a stain on the Celtics' championship aspirations. Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail and Boston fans can rally behind their team in Game 5, as the series returns to Boston.

Boston Celtics's Game 4 performance vs. Dallas Mavericks

The feel-good story around the Boston Celtics of being up 3-0 vanished Friday night with the complete dismantling of the Celtics at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The 38-point win was in fact the third-largest margin of victory in NBA Finals history, keeping Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Co.'s dreams alive for at least another game.

Luka Doncic led the Dallas symphony on the night. He ruled the offense with 29 points, five rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, point guard Kyrie Irving added 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go with six assists and four rebounds.

Notably, the Celtics just seemed legless and disjointed. Boston's offensive engine of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown was held to 25 points total on a combined shooting of 7-for-22 on the night.

The series still heavily skews in Boston's direction, but the Mavericks have shown they can hang in there. Boston will hope to regroup at home and return to its championship ways in Game 5 on Monday. But this blowout win proves to be a poignant reminder to the Celtics that the Mavericks will not simply roll over and just die out.

Can the Mavs steal another win and force a Game 6? Or will Tatum and Co. end the series in Boston and lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy?