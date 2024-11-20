"Sean Butler is full of s**t" - Matt Barnes alleges talent manager falsely claiming to be All The Smoke executive producer

Matt Barnes called out former podcast producer Sean M. Butler for misrepresenting him and the All The Smoke podcast that he hosts along with Stephen Jackson. Barnes alleged Butler had been doing this for financial gains.

The one-time NBA champion, in his Instagram post, alleged that the talent manager and producer was never connected with him and the podcast and warned him to stop claiming such. He used a screenshot of Butler's IG account (@hollywoodexec) to further drive his point.

In the post, Matt Barnes wrote:

"This guy Sean Butler @holywoodexec is FULL of $**T! he has absolutely NOTHING to do w @allthesmoke or me. He hasn't been a part of the show since 2019. He's going around talking to people & brands as if he reps me & my show.

"Take that Exec Producer outa your bio, you were NEVER a producer, you had no part of creating this show. If I hear about you getting between me & some money again it's gonna be a problem! Cut it homie #FalseClaiming"

All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson is a weekly video podcast created in 2019 by the hosts and Butler and produced by Showtime. The show has garnered various awards since being established and even gave birth to All The Smoke Productions.

Matt Barnes shares how All the Smoke podcast was started

All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson is now among the top sports shows in the podcasting space. It started as a leap of faith for the former NBA stars.

Barnes spoke about the beginnings of the podcast in 2019 in an interview with Forbes, which came out in October. He shared that it all started with the positive feedback they got while doing on-camera work for various sports networks.

He said:

"At the time, I didn't really know what a podcast was. Stak (Jackson) and I were both working for ESPN and FOX back and forth between those networks and we received a lot of feedback.

"We met up at my place in the Bay Area watching the game one day and I was just like, 'Hey, let's do a podcast.' He was like, 'What's a podcast? I told him, 'I don't really know, but I think it's more lax and you might be able to have a drink.' He kind of started laughing and said, 'Hey I'm in."

They then connected with executives of Showtime Sports, who took a chance on them and their concept and never looked back since.

Apart from being the host, Matt Barnes, 44, also handles the business operations of All the Smoke.

