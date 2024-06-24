"Securing the Met Gala invite": NBA fans react to Jaylen Brown's Parisian soiree with fashion icon Anna Wintour

Recently crowned NBA Finals MVP and champion Jaylen Brown has not been known for his fashion statements. But he has slowly been making waves in the fashion world.

In one of the marquee events in sports and fashion, Vogue World featured athletes, musicians and other celebrities to celebrate the history of French fashion ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Bringing his NBA finals MVP trophy with him, Brown was seen gracing the event, even snapping a photo with Anna Wintour, one of the most influential personalities in fashion and the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

Some fans reacted to the image, envisioning him gracing the biggest events in fashion, like the Met Gala next year, and being featured in some of the biggest fashion magazines in the world.

“Securing the Met Gala invite,” one fan said.

“Jaylen in Vogue? I think with his interest in fashion and activism he makes a lot of sense for a Condé Nast feature,” another fan suggested.

“Anna is hanging out with THE Jaylen Brown,” one fan said.

Other fans also commended Brown, who was wearing an all-black outfit with a golden neck chain and shades, for how he carried himself around Wintour.

“JB looking good were ever he goes! 🍀,” said one fan.

“Am my the only one one who thinks JB would be an excellent action star in cinema,” another fan wrote.

“When worlds collide,” another fan said.

Vogue World runway also featured some of the top athletes in the world, including NBA’s Russell Westbrook, Victor Wembanyama and Kyle Kuzma.

Jaylen Brown boasts NBA Finals MVP trophy in roulette table

Jaylen Brown has been enjoying the life of a champion and the Finals MVP, showing off his trophy in the Boston Harbor Casino.

The photos surfaced days after the Boston Celtics finished off the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, 106-88, to win the franchise’s record-breaking 18th title.

The Celtics first flew to Miami for a celebration before heading back to Boston on Friday for the traditional championship parade in the city.

In the finals, Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game while also being the primary defender for Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic en route to winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award.

Brown edged out teammate Jayson Tatum for the award despite the latter averaging more points (22.2), more rebounds (7.8) and more assists (7.2) than Brown.

Brown got the upper hand in seven of the 11 ballots for the Finals MVP nod after winning the Eastern Conference MVP last month.

