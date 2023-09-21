Selena Gomez inadvertently taking spotlight away from Shannon Sharpe sparks hilarious reaction from ‘First Take’ host

Shannon Sharpe was interrupted by Selena Gomez walking by as he recently discussed the FIBA World Cup with a member of the paparazzi.

In a viral video, Sharpe discusses the state of the U.S. team. Suddenly, the man behind the camera tells him to hold on and pans to Selena Gomez. After the pop star leaves in a car, the cameraman returns to Sharpe, who does his best to play the situation off. The two pick right back up in discussing the FIBA World Cup, before the video then cuts out.

Of course, the topic at hand was whether or not the U.S. Men's National Team needs to send in the big guns, so to speak. After coming up short in the FIBA World Cup this summer, there has been a lot of talk regarding LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant uniting to compete for the USA.

While many fans would have been interested in hearing Sharpe's take, it sounds as though they'll have to wait.

Check out the clip of Selena Gomez stealing the spotlight from Shannon Sharpe's FIBA World Cup talk below.

Shannon Sharpe's recent blunders on "First Take"

Shannon Sharpe has continued to make headlines since joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "First Take." As he makes the adjustment from co-hosting opposite Skip Bayless to co-hosting opposite Smith, Sharpe has made mistakes several times.

Both on his first day and throughout his first week, Shannon Sharpe kept calling Smith by the name of Skip. While fans took to social media to crack jokes, Smith supported his co-host, defending him by explaining that he had spent seven years sitting opposite Bayless.

Shannon Sharpe

In a message on Twitter, Smith wrote a message calling fans out. As he explained, the only thing he cares about is Sharpe showing up to work:

"Will folks calm the F$&@ down please. The man (@ShannonSharpe) worked with Skip for 2 1/2 hours every single weekday for 6 1/2 YEARS! I’m surprised he hasn’t called me Skip more. Honest mistake. Nobody is fazed this way! So long as he shows up to @FirstTake when I ask, we are good! #TRUST"

Whether or not he gets the chance to finish his thoughts on the FIBA World Cup USA team, only time will tell. Sharpe and Smith will be back in action on the set of "First Take" on Monday and Tuesday.