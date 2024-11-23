"Send him to the G league and bring up Bronny": Lakers fans buzz after Gabe Vincent records 3 games with triple donuts in a month

Lakers fans were buzzing with frustration after Gabe Vincent delivered a lackluster performance, recording zero points, zero assists and zero rebounds in 14 minutes during the team’s narrow 119-118 home loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

The outcry was amplified as this marked the third time in November that Vincent logged a "triple donut" — zero points, zero rebounds and zero assists in a single game.

Disappointed with Vincent’s lack of production and impact off the bench for the Purple and Gold, fans didn’t hold back in criticizing the former Miami Heat guard for his latest underwhelming showing.

"Send him to the G league and bring up Bronny," a fan commented.

"Makes no sense that he's still getting consistent minutes. Someone else needs a chance to play this role. There is a guy in the g league," wrote another.

"Miami sure made him look good. One of the worst signings the lakers have made since Kendrick nunn," another fan wrote.

"The man came over here and forgot how to shoot a basketball. It’s tragic. But I expect it. It’s sad," said a user.

"Yall not bout to convince me Bronny wouldn't do better with these mins this ni*ga is running straight cardio," another fan commented.

"Put me In coach. I can at least get 1 rebounds in a real nba game lol. Getting paid millions to play 0 basketball for an hour and 20 mins," wrote another.

Gabe Vincent's struggles this season

Gabe Vincent’s season has been off to a horrible start, with his lackluster offensive contributions significantly impacting the Lakers. Vincent has already endured four games without scoring a single point and has shown a noticeable reluctance to take shots, recording multiple outings without attempting a field goal.

Even head coach JJ Redick publicly addressed Vincent’s hesitancy earlier in the season, criticizing his 18-minute performance against the Detroit Pistons, where he failed to take a single shot.

Currently, Vincent is averaging just 2.7 points per game on a dismal 28.1% shooting, including a mere 19.4% from beyond the arc across 15 games. The Lakers desperately need more offensive production from Vincent to alleviate the workload on key starters like Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

In contrast, during his last season with the Miami Heat in 2022-23, Vincent averaged a respectable 9.4 points per game. The Lakers will be hoping their guard can regain that form and provide a much-needed boost off the bench.

