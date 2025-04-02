"Serbian BBQ chicken" - Shaquille O'Neal hilariously claims peak Shaq dominating Nikola Jokic & then sparring with his brothers

Shaquille O'Neal thinks that he could beat Nikola Jokic if he were still in his prime. During an episode of "NBA on TNT," one of the co-hosts asked the Big Diesel about who he thought was going to win, 2001 Shaq or 2025 Joker.

While Jokic is once again leading the MVP ladder and is on the verge of winning his 4th MVP award, O'Neal believes he'd still dominate the Denver Nuggets star.

O'Neal pointed out that Nikola Jokic wouldn't be able to match his physicality. While O'Neal acknowledges that Jokic has a deeper bag in terms of offensive options, Big Diesel believes it wouldn't be enough to stop him from dominating the paint.

Shaq then jokingly called out Nikola's brothers and said he'd end up sparring with them for the way he'd treat their younger brother.

"I'm getting 40 and they're gonna have to double me," O'Neal said when facing a team with Jokic on it. "(Nikola Jokic) is probably going to pick & pop... I'm going to hit way more 2s than you hit 3s I can guarantee you that. I'm going to make his brothers want to fight me. ... Serbian BBQ chicken."

Shaquille O'Neal believes LeBron James deserves a statue in LA

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal spoke his mind on whether or not LeBron James is worthy of having his statue in the City of Angels. James is currently playing in his seventh season with the Lakers and has already accomplished so much.

He became the scoring leader as part of the Purple and Gold. He is also responsible for LA's most recent title win in 2020. O'Neal believes that all the accolades he achieved while playing for the Lakers makes James eligible to have his own statue.

"LeBron broke the record, and he did it as a Laker," O'Neal said of James becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer. "Would I oppose him having a statue in Los Angeles? No, I wouldn’t… But he won a championship with the Lakers, and a lot of people try to discredit it.

"If that one doesn’t count, then you can’t count Mr. Duncan’s bubble championship either. That’s right. I said it! If we’re counting Tim Duncan’s lockout-year championship, then you have to count LeBron’s too."

Shaquille O'Neal has a statue of his own in LA. For him to say that LeBron James is worthy of having his own statue is a huge endorsement for the King.

