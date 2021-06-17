Serge Ibaka asks NBA fans to fill out hilarious Paul George apology form

LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka took to Twitter to show his support for teammate Paul George by hilariously asking the All-Star forward’s critics to fill out an apology form.

Ibaka posted the tweet after George put in an amazing display of all-around brilliance in Game 5 of the LA Clippers' semifinal matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Please, make sure you fill out the form appropriately. Let me know if you have any questions. Thank you. #ClipperNation #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/3uz3ghWi5J — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) June 17, 2021

It looks like the ridiculously funny form was prepared ahead of Wednesday's encounter. Since critics have been ridiculing George and calling him Pandemic P every time he had a poor playoff performance, Ibaka wanted to make sure that an apology was offered to one of the most versatile swingmen in the game today.

The LA Clippers defeated the Utah Jazz 119-111 on the road without two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who missed the game due to a knee injury.

Paul George responded with one of his best playoff performances ever, recording 37 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks to give the Clippers a 3-2 lead in the series.

The Utah Jazz were heavily favored to win the game, especially as it was set in Salt Lake City.

With Paul George being the lone All-Star on the LA Clippers’ side, critics believed that he couldn’t carry the load on his own.

Paul George showed up as Playoff P for LA Clippers

Paul George #13 shoots against Donovan Mitchell #45 and Bojan Bogdanovic #44.

The LA Clippers needed Paul George to step up big in Leonard’s absence, and he responded with his best game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The 37 points and 16 rebounds are his highest for this postseason. Additionally, his rebounds tally is a playoff career-high for the five-time All-NBA team member.

"This was the biggest game of our season, especially being down our best player,” Paul George said after the game. “We knew coming into this we'd have to play together, but we didn't have to overly do it. I thought everyone played their roles."

Them Playoff P jokes are dead. Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George went for his 3rd straight 30+ point game and led the Clippers to a Game 5 win over the Jazz.



37 points

16 rebounds

5 assists

1 assists

2 blocks



12-of-22 FG

3-of-9 3PT

10-of-11 FT — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 17, 2021

According to ESPN Stats & Info, George is the first player in LA Clippers history to register at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a playoff game.

“He’s special,” teammate Reggie Jackson said of George. “Paul’s special. What he’s done for us throughout the year... it’s special... he seemed calm, he was ready to put the team on his back and he came out and showed it. I know he’ll be ready for next game as well.”

Game 6 of the Utah Jazz-LA Clippers semifinal series will be played on Friday at Staples Center.

