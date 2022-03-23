Seth Davis believes Duke’s chances in the Sweet 16 could hinge on AJ Griffin’s injury status: "It’s the most important question for a young team that grew up a whole lot last week”

The Duke Blue Devils are anxiously waiting to see if freshman forward AJ Griffin will be ready to go in their West region semifinal Thursday.

A favorite to be selected in the top 10 of the NBA draft, Griffin has been one of the most crucial pieces for the ninth-ranked Blue Devils (30-6). However, Griffin went down with an ankle sprain during Sunday's 85-76 win over Michigan State.

With Duke preparing to take on one of the country's toughest defensive teams in the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Griffin's status may be crucial.

Duke, the No. 2 seed in the West, faces 12th-ranked Texas Tech (27-9), the No. 3 seed in the West, in San Francisco, California.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 222 pounds, Griffin stands out with his physical playing style and ability to score at multiple levels. Besides his NBA-ready frame, his combination of shiftiness and lateral quickness makes him a challenge for any defender.

College basketball analyst Seth Davis of The Athletic said Griffin's status could be the most important storyline for Duke heading up to the game:

"It’s the most important question for a young team that grew up a whole lot last week.”

Fans will be monitoring the situation involving Duke freshman AJ Griffin's ankle injury closely as the week progresses.

Griffin came into the year as a top prospect but struggled to gain consistent playing time. The 18-year-old forward has a history of nagging injuries since he was a high school standout. But it remains to be seen if the talented wing will be able to suit up in the West region semifinal Thursday.

After showing flashes throughout the regular season, Griffin became one of the most intriguing players on Duke's roster.

A two-way weapon who can score in different ways, Griffin's toughness and explosiveness make him a player NBA teams will have high on draft boards.

In his last eight games, Griffin has averaged 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0%, including 39.0% from 3-point range.

Griffin's father, Adrian Griffin, played nine seasons in the NBA. An NBA assistant coach since 2008, he is currently on the staff of the Toronto Raptors.

Two of Griffin's siblings also played college basketball. His brother, Alan, played for Syracuse and Illinois and was in the G League this season. His sister, Aubrey, is a junior at Connecticut.

