"SGA MVP inevitable" - Fans weigh in on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Most Valuable Player bid after outdueling Nikola Jokic for WCF spot 

On Sunday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got the better of Nikola Jokic as the OKC Thunder blew out the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their second-round series. In the eyes of some fans, this win did more than just propel Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder to the Western Conference Finals.
SGA and Jokic, of course, are the two frontrunners for the MVP award this season. While the votes from the media were likely cast before the Nuggets-Thunder series began, the showdown between the two MVP candidates continued to add fuel to the public discourse surrounding the award.
After OKC defeated Denver 125-93 in Game 7, some fans went on X to proclaim SGA as their MVP:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"I think the MVP has been decided..." the Overtime X account tweeted.
"sga mvp inevitable," another fan tweeted.
"Jokic flopping way to much give the kid his mvp," another fan commented.
"Both great players. Shai clearly the MVP following this regular season," another fan stated.
Meanwhile, other netizens expressed their support for Jokic winning his fourth MVP award:
"The 2nd MVP stolen from Jokic," one netizen said.
"SGA is a beast! But Jokic is just on another level. Swap the two players and SGA ain't winning a series. I said what I said," another netizen insisted.
The differences in fan opinion is hardly a surprise, given that both Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic dominated multiple statistical categories in the regular season. From a team perspective, the two players led their squads to impressive win-loss records that secured, at minimum, homecourt advantage in the first round.
When the dust settled on Sunday, however, SGA earned the right to advance to the conference finals at the expense of Jokic. In the eyes of some fans, this solidified his case for the top regular season accolade.
"You know who this is? The MVP": Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets shoutout from OKC teammate
As for Gilgeous-Alexander's teammates, they are fully convinced about who should take home thr MVP trophy this year. One of these teammates, OKC big man Chet Holmgren, hyped up SGA during a post-game interview.
"You know who this is? The MVP," Holmgren said at the end of the interview.
Delighted with Holmgren's statement, SGA dapped him up with a grateful smile on his face.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder will get to prove their mettle once again when they face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.