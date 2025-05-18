"SGA MVP inevitable" - Fans weigh in on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Most Valuable Player bid after outdueling Nikola Jokic for WCF spot 

On Sunday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got the better of Nikola Jokic as the OKC Thunder blew out the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their second-round series. In the eyes of some fans, this win did more than just propel Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder to the Western Conference Finals.

Ad

SGA and Jokic, of course, are the two frontrunners for the MVP award this season. While the votes from the media were likely cast before the Nuggets-Thunder series began, the showdown between the two MVP candidates continued to add fuel to the public discourse surrounding the award.

After OKC defeated Denver 125-93 in Game 7, some fans went on X to proclaim SGA as their MVP:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I think the MVP has been decided..." the Overtime X account tweeted.

"sga mvp inevitable," another fan tweeted.

"Jokic flopping way to much give the kid his mvp," another fan commented.

"Both great players. Shai clearly the MVP following this regular season," another fan stated.

Meanwhile, other netizens expressed their support for Jokic winning his fourth MVP award:

Ad

"The 2nd MVP stolen from Jokic," one netizen said.

"SGA is a beast! But Jokic is just on another level. Swap the two players and SGA ain't winning a series. I said what I said," another netizen insisted.

The differences in fan opinion is hardly a surprise, given that both Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic dominated multiple statistical categories in the regular season. From a team perspective, the two players led their squads to impressive win-loss records that secured, at minimum, homecourt advantage in the first round.

Ad

When the dust settled on Sunday, however, SGA earned the right to advance to the conference finals at the expense of Jokic. In the eyes of some fans, this solidified his case for the top regular season accolade.

"You know who this is? The MVP": Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets shoutout from OKC teammate

As for Gilgeous-Alexander's teammates, they are fully convinced about who should take home thr MVP trophy this year. One of these teammates, OKC big man Chet Holmgren, hyped up SGA during a post-game interview.

Ad

"You know who this is? The MVP," Holmgren said at the end of the interview.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Delighted with Holmgren's statement, SGA dapped him up with a grateful smile on his face.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder will get to prove their mettle once again when they face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More