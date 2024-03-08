Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks silence on Anthony Edwards claiming best player throne over Luka Doncic and himself

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has responded to Anthony Edwards' comments claiming he's a better player than him and Luka Doncic. In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, the OKC Thunder superstar said that Edwards has the right to think so.

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith in January, Anthony Edwards stated that he ranked himself at the top of the list of best young NBA players, above Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I feel like I’m the better player. 100%,” Edwards, who has led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the best record in the Western Conference said.

In a more recent interview, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he has the same mentality as Edwards.

"I expected him to say that. I wouldn't expect him to say that one of us was better than him,” he said.

“The thing about NBA players, and especially guys that are that talented, we all believe we’re the best. We all believe what we bring to the table is special and unique, and he has every right to think so.”

Andrews asked Gilgeous-Alexander if he also thinks he’s the best, and he responded:

“Absolutely.”

This season, Edwards is averaging 26.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the top-seeded team in the West.

Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder are in second place, with him averaging 31.1 points, 6.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander believes the OKC Thunder can win this year's championship

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not mince his words when asked about the ceiling of the OKC Thunder.

After indicating to Andrews that he believes a successful five-year run for the team would entail winning an NBA championship, Gilgeous-Alexander expressed confidence that his team can already achieve great things this season.

"I think we’re capable of anything," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

The Thunder may lack playoff experience, but they have demonstrated throughout the season that they are one of the best teams in the league.

They are considered contenders according to Phil Jackson's 40-20 rule, which suggests that a team must reach its 40th win before its 20th loss to win the NBA championship. The Thunder stand at a 43-19 record as of Thursday.

The team currently has the second-best net rating in the league at 7.6, trailing only the Boston Celtics (11.3), who have the best record in the NBA. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the league, the Thunder boast the third-best offensive rating (119.2) and the fifth-best defensive rating (111.5).