Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cementing his status as a style icon with $900 Grailed pullover

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepares to host the visiting New York Knicks at the Paycom Center, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came into the arena looking very fashionable. As the game of SGA grows in his six-year NBA career, so has his fashion sense as he comes out with his unique taste in clothing combinations.

Entering the arena, the 25-year-old Canadian guard came in wearing ripped jeans along with a Grailed pullover sweater valued at $900 and paired it with ripped jeans and a gold cross necklace.

For the past few weeks, the OKC Thunder have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, meeting the criteria for being title contenders. SGA is the centerpiece of the Thunder's rebuild and it has paid well for the franchise.

Rewarding SGA with his loyalty, the Thunder management is paying him $33 million for the 2023-24 season and will be earning as much as $148 million after his contract ends in 2026-27.

So far, in 27 games this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been averaging 31.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals. SGA also shoots an accurate 54% from the field and 91% from the free throw line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams lead OKC Thunder past New York Knicks

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured a 129-120 victory against the New York Knicks, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams both scoring 36 points at the Paycom Center on December 27.

At the end of the game, SGA tallied 36 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks while Williams shot 5-of-5 from beyond the three-point line to help him finish their game with 36 points of his own.

Chet Holmgren also had a commendable night with 22 points, five rebounds and four blocks. He shot an accurate 9-of-14 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time vs the Knicks.

Despite a strong comeback attempt by the Knicks in the third quarter, led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, they couldn't overcome a slow start and committed 18 turnovers, resulting in 21 points for the Thunder.

The OKC Thunder improved their record to 20-9 and they trail the current NBA Western Conference leaders by two games. Up next on their schedule will be a litmus test of their recent success as they battle the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets on December 29. They end the year with a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets back at the Paycom Center.