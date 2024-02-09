Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collaborates with Converse: What we know so far about OKC star’s latest partnership with Magic & Bird’s sneaker line brand 

The latest partnership between NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse has sparked significant excitement among fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The collaboration marks the revival of the iconic Converse Weapon, a sneaker that dominated the basketball landscape in the 1980s when it was first launched.

This classic silhouette, celebrated for its sleek leather high-top design, played a vital role in the footwear choices of numerous major basketball stars of that era, including legends like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Now, with the help of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Converse aims to usher in a new chapter for the storied sneaker's legacy.

Recognized for his exceptional performance with the Oklahoma City Thunder and his remarkable fashion sense, Gilgeous-Alexander expressed his enthusiasm for reintroducing the '80s sneaker in its original look and colors. His acknowledgment of the Weapon's iconic status aligns perfectly with Converse's approach to returning the sneaker to its roots.

Notably, the timing of the sneaker's revival coincides with the upcoming All-Star game and aligns with the Weapon's original launch in 1986 at the All-Star game in Indianapolis. The campaign's tagline, "Make History, Not Hype," is the latest definition of Converse's latest approach to emphasize its enduring legacy, distinguishing it from other sneaker brands that rely on transient popularity.

The legacy of Converse featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Converse has a rich legacy in the world of basketball, with the brand being a popular choice among both legendary and current NBA players. In the 1980s, Converse gained widespread popularity, with iconic players like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Dr. J and Bernard King proudly promoting the brand.

The Chuck Taylor model, named after the renowned player, became one of the most recognized and enduring basketball shoes. The brand's slogan, "Choose your weapon," embodied the competitive spirit of the era, particularly during the Lakers-Celtics rivalry, resonating with players and fans alike during a period of significant global expansion for the NBA.

More recently, Converse has experienced a revival in the NBA, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being a prominent figure in the brand's resurgence. Gilgeous-Alexander's eye-catching gold Converse sneakers, specifically the 'Willy Wonka x Converse All-Star BB Trilliant CX Low', garnered attention and admiration during a game against the Golden State Warriors in November last year.

His collaboration with Converse in 2020 marked a pivotal moment in the brand's renewed presence in the basketball world. Additionally, other stylish and influential players such as Kelly Oubre, Draymond Green and De'Aaron Fox have also been associated with the brand, signaling a promising future for Converse in the NBA.

This resurgence reflects a seamless transition from the era of Bird and Johnson to the modern-day prominence of players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, reaffirming the enduring appeal of Converse in the realm of professional basketball.

