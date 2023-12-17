Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earns Michael Jordan comparisons from OKC teammate: 'God knew how much I loved MJ so he put me on a team with him'

It is not common for basketball players to publicly make comparisons between their teammates and legendary basketball players. Nevertheless, recently, Tre Mann from the OKC Thunder drew an intriguing parallel between one of his teammates, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the iconic Michael Jordan.

Expand Tweet

Mann made the comparison after Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive performance against the Denver Nuggets, where he scored the game-winning basket in the final seconds of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gilgeous-Alexander himself has made an interesting comparison to Jordan, stating that he has the same statistics as a 24-year-old Jordan.

The shot gave the Thunder a 117-118 victory over the Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists, leading the Thunder to their 16th win of the season.

Expand Tweet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-Type season: Thunder's rise in the Western Conference

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive performance, averaging 31.0 PPG, has positioned him as a serious contender for the 2023-2024 NBA MVP title. He faces tough competition from established players, but his potential to lead the OKC Thunder to a top seed in the Western Conference is a significant factor in his candidacy.

Gilgeous-Alexander's consistent improvement and dominant offensive skills make him a compelling candidate for the MVP award.

The OKC Thunder have had a solid start to the 2023-2024 NBA season, currently sitting at 16-8 and second after beating the Nuggets. The team's young core, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren, has been impressive. The team's success has been attributed to their strong defense, which ranks third in the league in points allowed per game

The Thunder's early success has been significant, especially considering the competitive nature of the Western Conference. The team has won close games and has shown resilience in the face of adversity, such as when Holmgren went down with an injury before the start of the season.

Looking ahead, the Thunder will need to continue their strong play to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The team's young core will need to continue to develop and improve, and the addition of new players will need to contribute to the team's success. However, the Thunder's strong start to the season has given fans reason to be optimistic about the future of the franchise.