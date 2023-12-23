Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in giving spirits, takes 15 kids for $500 shopping spree

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is spreading the Christmas cheer. The OKC Thunder guard has been phenomenal on the floor, giving fans a reason to celebrate this season. Now, he's all set to have more fans coming in, as he took 15 kids for a $500 shopping spree.

Earlier this week, he surprised 15 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma by taking them shoe shopping as part of his Kicks for a Cause program. He was seen helping the kids pick up gifts and merch while also happily obliging for pictures with them.

According to ThunderWire's Clemente Almanza, the 25-year-old was seen having a good time with his young fans. Almanza tweeted:

"Earlier today, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surprised 15 kids from Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma with a $500 shoe shopping spree Through his Kicks for a Cause program, Gilgeous-Alexander helped the kids pick out merchandise and took pictures:

That comes as a wholesome gesture from Gilgeous-Alexander, and he joins the growing list of NBA players who always give back to the community during Christmas. Safe to say, his heartening gesture will win him more fans in the in the days to come.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear for OKC Thunder this season

The OKC Thunder have been one of the revelations this season in the West. Much like the Orlando Magic whose young and electric unit has made a case for being playoff contenders in the East, the Thunder have been that team on the other side.

The outfit is equally, young and athletic making waves this season with an impressive 18-8 record that sees them second in the conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led impressively from the front, averaging 30.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists this season. The prolific guard has been shooting 53.4% from the field, 31.3% from the 3-point range and 91.3% from the charity stripe.

He has a great support cast in the form of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Lugentz Dort who have been brilliant with their two-way plays. But the focus will be on SGA who has led the side with four 40+ point performances this season. His game-awareness and IQ add to his strengths and can be pesky on defense as well.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexandr and the OKC Thunder play the LA Lakers at home on Saturday. The last time both teams met, the Thunder unit had the last laugh. Only time will tell if they can get the better of the struggling Lakers again.