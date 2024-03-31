Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update: Latest on 2-time All-Star's return status vs Knicks (March 31)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's return status ahead of the OKC Thunder-New York Knicks game is in focus. SGA has missed the past two games for the Thunder, a rare occurrence for him this season. He has played 70 of the team's 73 games, recording one of his most durable seasons since 2019-20.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also in the running for an MVP award, averaging 30.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.1 steals. The final voting could be decided between him and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. They are both trying to hand their respective teams the top spot in the West, so the one who comes through might get the edge among voters.

These factors make Gilgeous-Alexander's availability for the upcoming matchup crucial.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update: Will 2-time NBA All-Star return vs. Knicks?

Gilgeous-Alexander's status is upgraded to questionable from doubtful ahead of Sunday's contest against the Knicks. It's a positive update, as SGA could be nearing his return. However, he remains a game-time decision and will likely get the go-ahead based on his condition before the game.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilegous-Alexander is dealing with a quad contusion in his right leg. The Thunder star suffered the injury on Mar. 20 against the Utah Jazz in a 119-107 win. He played the next two games, but after struggling to make an impact, he was sidelined for the following two outings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats vs. New York Knicks

SGA has averaged 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists in eight games against the Knicks, winning seven.

He had 36 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in a 129-120 win when the teams last met on Dec. 27. The Knicks' defense has held down some of the top offenses in the NBA, so the Thunder will need Gilgeous-Alexander to prevail.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. New York Knicks?

Bally Sports Oklahoma and MSG will broadcast the OKC Thunder-New York Knicks game. Fans outside the local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

The Thunder enter the game behind two wins and as many losses, while the Knicks have a 3-1 record in that span. Sunday's contest could be a close one if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't suit up but is likely to favor the Thunder if he does.

Also read: OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips