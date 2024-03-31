The OKC Thunder are starting a road trip to battle a series of Eastern Conference opponents, starting with the New York Knicks. Since this is an interconference matchup, these two teams get to face each other only twice in the regular season, and this game will already be their second.

OKC is currently tied for the number one spot in the West with the defending champion Denver Nuggets (51-22), who are also playing a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the same day as the Thunder-Knicks matchup. Meanwhile, the Knicks are fourth in the East (44-29) and are only half a game behind the Cavs.

OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks predictions, lineups, broadcast details and more

The Thunder vs Knicks game will be played at Madison Square Garden and will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be aired locally on MSG and on Bally Sports OK. Additionally, it can be streamed on NBA League Pass or Fubo TV. Both platforms require a subscription to be used.

Moneyline: Thunder (+132) vs Knicks (-160)

Spread: Thunder +3.5 (-109) vs Knicks -3.5 (-111)

Total (O/U): Thunder O 215 (-111) vs Knicks U 215 (-110)

Author's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks preview

The OKC Thunder and the New York Knicks battled each other back on Dec. 27, 2023. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams went off for a combined 72 points, scoring 36 points apiece.

Chet Holmgren was also huge on both ends of the floor in that game, scoring 22 points while rejecting four shots.

On the other side, the New York Knicks were led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, who scored 25 and 24 points, respectively. Aside from their superstar duo, two other starters scored in double figures. Namely, Donte DiVincenzo has 17 and RJ Barrett has 14.

New York Knicks v Oklahoma City Thunder

Immanuel Quickley, who has since been traded to the Toronto Raptors along with Barrett for OG Anunoby, came off the bench to drop 22.

The OKC Thunder played hosts in that game at the Paycom Center and took full advantage of their homecourt advantage, winning 129-120.

With the roster for the Knicks looking quite different now and with key injuries playing a role, the result for their second matchup could be different this time, or it could be more of the same.

OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks starting lineups

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has missed the Thunder's last two games due to a quadriceps injury, remains questionable against the Knicks. If he misses his third straight game, then OKC's head coach Mark Daigneault's starting lineup could look like this:.

PG: Josh Giddey | SG: Aaron Wiggins | SF: Luguentz Dort | PF: Jalen Williams | C: Chet Holmgren

If SGA plays, expect Giddey to slide to the two, with Wiggins moving to the bench. Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams and Gordon Hayward will be the key players off the bench for the Thunder.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks, who continue to be plagued with injuries, could roll with this starting lineup:

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Miles McBride | SF: Donte DiVincenzo | PF: Josh Hart | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Isaiah Hartenstein (probable, wrist sprain) and Mitchell Robinson (questionable, sprained left ankle) are both on the Knicks' injury report. If neither are unable to play, then Precious Achiuwa could take the starting center role, with Jericho Sims being his main backup.

Bojan Bogdanovic will be the main backup for the Knicks, and with the injuries they are dealing with, expect him to see lots of minutes.

Author's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change on the availability of players uncertain to play.

OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks betting tips

Jalen Brunson's over/under on points is at 29.5 and while this is a high mark to hit and is above his season average of 27.9, it is difficult to doubt him.

He just scored 61 in their loss against the Spurs and he could just remain on a roll. Brunson might not hit the 60-point mark again but it's safe to bet that he'll hit his mark.

Chet Holmgren has an over/under of 16.5 points. He's only hit this mark twice in the last five games but with SGA still out and the Knicks' best defenders being injured, he could have a decent scoring performance. Taking the chance and betting on his over is a safe bet.

OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks prediction

Both the OKC Thunder and the New York Knicks are playoff teams in their respective conferences.

The Thunder have the mental edge, having already won their first matchup but the Knicks are out for revenge. This could be a heated matchup that could go down to the wire.

Oddsmakers have the Knicks winning this game.