OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed just one game all year, but that might change on Monday. The former All-Star finds himself on the injury report leading up to the team's MLK Day matchup with the LA Lakers.

Following his breakout campaign last year, SGA is putting together an MVP-level season. His averages currently sit at 31.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

The Thunder find themselves in a nationally televised matchup on MLK Day, but might be shorthanded. Here is the latest regarding Shai-Gilgeous Alexander leading up to the action.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury update

Looking at the OKC Thunder's injury report for Monday, SGA is the only name on there. He is currently listed as questionable as he is dealing with a right knee sprain.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as day-to-day, leaving his status for Monday's game up in the air. He'll likely be a game-time decision after he goes through his warm-up routine.

So far this season, SGA has been a constant for the Thunder in the lineup. He's only missed one game on the year and it came back on Nov. 3 against the Golden State Warriors.

Gilgeous-Alexander most recently played on Saturday in the Thunder's win over the Orlando Magic. He finished that game with a stat line of 37 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Update: Shai-Gilgeous Alexander has been declared as a game-time decision as per Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's injury occurred during the final minutes of the fourth quarter against the Magic on Saturday. While he was slow to get up at the time, he managed to stay in and finish the game.

In the play, SGA was backing down Jalen Suggs in the low post. After getting into position to shoot, he got Suggs off the ground with a pump fake. The two collided in the air, with SGA landing awkwardly on Suggs' foot.

While SGA was able to finish out the game, this incident could result in him being out of action for just the second time this season.

How to watch Thunder vs. Lakers

The OKC Thunder vs. LA Lakers is the final game on the NBA's MLK Day slate. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those looking to tune in to the action, it will be aired on national television. NBA TV is broadcasting two games on Monday and this is one of them. The other is the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets.

Heading into this game, the Thunder and Lakers find themselves in very different positions. OKC trails the Minnesota Timberwolves by half a game with a 27-11 record. Meanwhile, LeBron James and company are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings at 19-21.

