Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update: Latest on OKC Thunder All-Star’s status vs Pacers (April 5)

As the regular season nears its end, concerns have arisen among OKC Thunder fans regarding the health status of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His absence from back-to-back games, coupled with the Thunder's playoff position hinging in their remaining six games, has intensified these concerns.

SGA had only missed one game in the Thunder's first 70 games of the season but has now missed four of their last five.

The All-Star has been a standout performer for the Thunder this season, averaging 30.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 71 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update: Latest status vs. Pacers

According to the latest injury report, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for the Thunder's upcoming game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Indiana Pacers. The All-NBA guard is nursing a right quad contusion, which has kept him out of four of the team's last five games.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

There's no major concern regarding SGA's injury, and according to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Thunder are resting their All-Star to ensure his health for the playoffs.

The Thunder, third in the Western Conference with a 52-24 record with six games remaining, are closely competing with the first seed Denver Nuggets (53-23) and second seed Minnesota Timberwolves (52-24).

"It's a quad contusion, I don't sense great concern, but this is the end of the season, they want to make sure [SGA] is right for the playoffs," Charania said.

Expand Tweet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats vs. Pacers

In the first game between the Thunder and the Pacers this season on March 12, SGA scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 37 minutes. The Pacers emerged on top, 121-111.

Lu Dort (18 points) Chet Holmgren (15 points) and Josh Giddey (15 points) had huge contributions for the Thunder in the loss, while the Pacers were led by Myles Turner (24 points), Tyrese Haliburton (18 points) and Pascal Siakam (18 points).

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out, Jalen Williams also doubtful for OKC

Additionally, for the Thunder, rising star Jalen Williams is doubtful as he has missed the last two games due to a sprained left ankle.

Both SGA and Williams were absent in the Thunder's recent losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, both Eastern Conference contenders.

Ousmane Dieng, Adam Flagler, Keyontae Johnson and Olivier Sarr are also sidelined for OKC, while the Pacers will continue to be without Bennedict Mathurin, who is out for the remainder of the season.

Following the Pacers game, the Thunder take on the Charlotte Hornets before concluding their season with a four-game homestand against the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.