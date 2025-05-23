Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led Thunder’s historic season threatens to eclipse Michael Jordan’s 1996 Bulls, says Bill Simmons 

After taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2, the OKC Thunder are just two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals. As they continue inching closer to a championship, one longtime analyst gave his thoughts as to where they could land all-time.
To this day, the 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely viewed as the most dominant team in history. Not only did they go 72-10 in the regular season, but they lost just three games in the postseason en route to capturing a title.
Similar to Michael Jordan's old Bulls team, the Thunder have been the league's most dominant squad since opening night. Now up 2-0 in the conference finals, Bill Simmons thinks this OKC team has a chance to be in the same breath as this historic group.
"They're 78-17 for the season right now," Simmons said. "If you go historically, the Bulls for 87-13 in 1996. That's the mark. I don't know if anyone is beating that in our lifetime."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"84-17 is in play, which means they would basically force themselves into the all-time conversation...They’re basically going to bulldoze their way into the all-time conversation if this keeps going."
Led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and an abundance of depth, OKC has a chance to be the last team standing. If they do so, they'll have a strong case to be placed among the greatest teams ever.
OKC Thunder beating out 1996 Chicago Bulls in one key stat
Part of what has made this season so impressive from the OKC Thunder is the way they've dominated on both sides of the ball. As the playoffs slowly come to a close, this team is on pace to beat out the 1996 Chicago Bulls in one key category.
During the regular season, OKC had the NBA's fourth-best offense and top defense. They've maintained this in the playoffs, currently posting the third-best offense and top defense. Because of how well they take care of business on both ends, they've built up a historic points differential.
Following Game 2, the Thunder have outscored their opponents by a little over 1,200 points. This mark is good for the highest in league history, slightly ahead of the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks and the '96 Bulls.
With impressive margins of victory like this, it's hard to argue that this group hasn't been one of the top teams in NBA history. That said, there is still work to be done regarding cementing their case. If they're going to truly sit alongside the greats, they'll need to capture a championship.
Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.