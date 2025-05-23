Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led Thunder’s historic season threatens to eclipse Michael Jordan’s 1996 Bulls, says Bill Simmons 

After taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2, the OKC Thunder are just two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals. As they continue inching closer to a championship, one longtime analyst gave his thoughts as to where they could land all-time.

To this day, the 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely viewed as the most dominant team in history. Not only did they go 72-10 in the regular season, but they lost just three games in the postseason en route to capturing a title.

Similar to Michael Jordan's old Bulls team, the Thunder have been the league's most dominant squad since opening night. Now up 2-0 in the conference finals, Bill Simmons thinks this OKC team has a chance to be in the same breath as this historic group.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They're 78-17 for the season right now," Simmons said. "If you go historically, the Bulls for 87-13 in 1996. That's the mark. I don't know if anyone is beating that in our lifetime."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trending

"84-17 is in play, which means they would basically force themselves into the all-time conversation...They’re basically going to bulldoze their way into the all-time conversation if this keeps going."

Expand Tweet

Led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and an abundance of depth, OKC has a chance to be the last team standing. If they do so, they'll have a strong case to be placed among the greatest teams ever.

OKC Thunder beating out 1996 Chicago Bulls in one key stat

Part of what has made this season so impressive from the OKC Thunder is the way they've dominated on both sides of the ball. As the playoffs slowly come to a close, this team is on pace to beat out the 1996 Chicago Bulls in one key category.

During the regular season, OKC had the NBA's fourth-best offense and top defense. They've maintained this in the playoffs, currently posting the third-best offense and top defense. Because of how well they take care of business on both ends, they've built up a historic points differential.

Following Game 2, the Thunder have outscored their opponents by a little over 1,200 points. This mark is good for the highest in league history, slightly ahead of the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks and the '96 Bulls.

Paul Hembekides (Hembo) @@PaulHembo The Thunder have outscored their opponent by 1,238 points, the greatest margin through 95 games in NBA history. 2024-25 Thunder (+1,238) 1970-71 Bucks (+1,196) 1995-96 Bulls (+1,188) 2016-17 Warriors (+1,172) They're inevitable. Like the other teams on this list were.

With impressive margins of victory like this, it's hard to argue that this group hasn't been one of the top teams in NBA history. That said, there is still work to be done regarding cementing their case. If they're going to truly sit alongside the greats, they'll need to capture a championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More