Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes feelings clear on Thunder's championship objective 

The OKC Thunder became the first team to win 60 games this season, beating the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The MVP frontrunner had another great game, finishing with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

In his postgame interview, "SGA" was asked about what the accomplishment means for the Thunder. He explained that it's always great to see their hard work pay off, but the team knows being the best in the regular season is not their main goal.

"It's a testament to our hard work," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "There's a lot of things to be done. We haven't done anything. We haven't achieved half of our goals. We know there's a lot more work to be done and we'll do it."

Of course, the Thunder's main goal this season is to win the NBA championship. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew that having the best record in the regular season won't equal success in the playoffs. The Thunder were atop the Western Conference last season but failed to make it past the conference semifinals.

"SGA" and Co. have not proven anything since their success will be measured by what they can achieve in the postseason. They did a couple of moves last summer that should have an impact in the playoffs.

Alex Caruso has the championship experience needed to help the Thunder's young players understand what it takes to win in the NBA. Isaiah Hartenstein doesn't have the same accomplishments as Caruso, but he's a hard-nosed veteran and a big man who can do many things on both ends of the floor.

The Thunder will finish the regular season as the No. 1 seed, but they don't have a clear opponent due to the NBA Play-In Tournament. Even teams from the third seed down could end up in the Play-In spots depending on how they finish the regular season.

Jalen Williams campaigns for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win MVP

Jalen Williams campaigns for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win MVP. (Photo: IMAGN)

The MVP race this season is down to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. "SGA" is having the best year of his career and is leading the league in scoring, while Jokic is averaging a triple-double and is having a better season than his three previous MVP campaigns.

Speaking to Basketball Insiders, Jalen Williams thinks "SGA" deserves to win the MVP. He knows that he has some bias since he's a teammate, but he explained why the Canadian superstar should win the award.

"I think he’s the MVP," Williams said. "Obviously, I’m his teammate, so I’m very inclined to say that. From what I see, the amount of Michael Jordan comparisons and the accolades and all that, I think it would be a very big disservice to him if he’s not the MVP, just based on what he’s been able to accomplish this year."

It will be interesting to see how the voters decide on who's going to be the 2025 NBA MVP. Both players arguably deserve to win, but only one gets to take the award home.

Do you think Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should win the MVP award this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

