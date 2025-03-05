Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his feelings known with cryptic Instagram post

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared a piece of his mind with his followers in a cryptic way through his latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the OKC Thunder star made an Instagram post, sharing a series of pictures with his followers.

SGA poetically shares his thoughts in the caption of his upload. "Ball is Life," a sports media outlet, shared a screenshot of the caption on X, formerly Twitter.

In in first two lines of his caption, the Thunder star called out the "boys" and said that they were not like him despite sharing the same number, 24. It is unclear who SGA addressed in those lines but one can assume that it is a player who wears the number.

In the next few lines, the three-time All-Star made another comparison of himself and the person(s) he addressed. He highlighted that he spent his time in the gym while they wasted theirs in clubs. Lastly, the Thunder ace reveals that he was "patiently" waiting for his time and he believes his time has come.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is arguably the best player in the NBA right now. The Thunder guard can score on all three levels and has the ability to draw fouls and make his own shot. He is an offensive powerhouse but what makes him different is his ability to provide the same value on defense.

SGA is averaging 32.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 52.5% field goal shooting percentage. He is a frontrunner in this year's MVP race and if OKC ends up making a deep playoff run, the three-time All-Star has a strong case for his very first MVP trophy.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander expresses his feelings on his 3-point shot after 50-point masterclass against the Rockets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander expressed his thoughts on his 3-point shot after delivering a 50-point performance against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Thunder reporter Nick Gallo reported on SGA's opinion of his lethal 3-point shot on X.

"The work ethic - shooting shots I'm comfortable with. Ultimately, trusting the work through the misses and the makes, knowing that if I take a shot I'm comfortable shooting at the right time in the game and it's a good shot, you live with the result."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-high 37.4% from the three-point line which is a significant improvement from his 35.3% last season. The Thunder will be in action against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

