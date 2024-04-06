Shai Gilgeous-Alexander omits LeBron James & Steph Curry from his all-time starting 5 list

In barbershop talks, picking their best five basketball players of all time has been a staple and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an interesting take on this topic, leaving the internet buzzing.

Sharing his five greatest players of all time with NBA2k, SGA handpicked Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant. What caught fans' attention was the omission of LeBron James and Steph Curry.

There is also some technical validity to the answer since the list is supposed to include himself, as NBA 2K poses a challenge on social media if they could take on SGA's all-time starting five.

Fans react to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking out LeBron James and Steph Curry in his all-time list

Many won't argue about the first four players that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander mentioned since they have established their names in basketball glory. What made the internet comment on his list is that he picked Kevin Durant over LeBron James and Steph Curry, who are ranked higher by many basketball fans.

One fan believes that SGA has some sort of grudge against James and another feels that this is an 'L' list without the four-time NBA champion.

"This n**** def has sumn against born cause ain't no way," said @90thMT.

"No Bron L list," comments @BiggLynch.

More so, some fans see that the five he formed with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson are not going to mesh since they are all ball-dominant.

"Kobe, MJ, AI but only 1 basketball," said @DevGall66.

Since this is a challenge, a fan formed his starting five that would beat SGA's all-time list.

"Yes.... allowing him to have all those players, I think Magic, Dwyane Wade, Larry Bird, Tim Duncan and Hakeem Olajuwon would give them a run for their money," said @kevingrout.

Of course, some are puzzled why SGA started his list saying 'including himself' but names five other players.

"Including me.. says five players," comments @RafySZN.

