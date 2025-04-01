Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-word comment to hail $16,500,000 Thunder guard's defensive impact on stars like Luka Doncic & LeBron James

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder have the best defense in the NBA since the season started. Leading into Monday’s games, the Thunder own a 106.1 defensive rating, which leads the league by a mile. The gap between OKC and the second-ranked Orlando Magic (109.2 DRTG) is the same as the difference between Orlando and ninth-placed Detroit (112.0 DRTG).

The MVP contender gave a shoutout to defensive ace Lu Dort for Oklahoma’s impressive defense this season. "SGA" reacted to a post on Instagram by ClutchPoints about how the Thunder have clamped down on the NBA’s best players:

“Lu Dort effect,” he wrote in his story.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hails Lu Dort in the OKC Thunder's stellar defensive performance this season. [photo: @shai/Ig]

Dort, who will earn $16.5 million this season, is OKC's resident defensive specialist. Oklahoma ended last season with a 111.0 DRTG for fourth in defensive rating, but the Canadian did not make it to an All-NBA Defense team. This season, he could finally earn the recognition after keeping his role as OKC’s primary defensive stopper.

The photo Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to highlighted a steep decline in production by superstars when playing the Thunder. Luka Doncic, averaging 27.8 points per game, puts up 16.0 ppg versus OKC. Doncic’s teammate LeBron James is in the same cell as the Slovenian. The four-time MVP averages 24.5 ppg, a figure that drops to 12.0 ppg against the Thunder.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell struggled badly against the OKC Thunder with Lu Dort as the primary defender. From 24.0 ppg for the season, his average plummets to 9.5 ppg versus Oklahoma. If the Cavs and the Thunder meet in the NBA Finals, the Dort-Mitchell matchup would be intriguing.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has done his part on the defensive end for OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA’s leading scorer (32.9 ppg) and will likely end up with the scoring belt at the end of the season. Still, the point guard’s impact has also stood out on the defensive end. He is contributing with 1.7 steals per game, tied for No. 1 on the Thunder roster with Cason Wallace, another defensive ace.

BetMGM released its latest odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. "SGA" (+20000) and Lu Dort (+5000) are in the top six. No other team has more than two players in the top 10.

While Dort takes on the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer, Gilgeous-Alexander lurks as a suffocating helper. Teams hardly hunt "SGA" on the defensive end, knowing fully well he is more than a capable defender.

The OKC Thunder will continue hanging their hats on defense, particularly once the playoff starts. Expect Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren and others to embrace that identity in their attempt to give the franchise its first championship.

