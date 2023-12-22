Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's pal, $20,000,000M Real Madrid star, shows support as All-Star guard clashes with James Harden

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder are hosting the star-studded LA Clippers led by Paul George and James Harden on Thursday night. The mouthwatering game is a battle between two in-form teams who are looking to improve their standings in the Western Conference. Several high-profile stars have come to Oklahoma to watch the said head-to-head battle.

One of the biggest stars sitting courtside is none other than Real Madrid/Brazil forward Vinicius Junior. The European football star, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, is using some of his free time to visit his good friend Gilgeous-Alexander.

The two have gotten quite close over the past several months. In January this year, Vini Jr. sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a match-worn kit. The soccer virtuoso added a message, “For Shai Gilgeous you are the future. I love your style!”

The OKC Thunder guard returned the favor by visiting Spain in Real Madrid’s semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City. "SGA" saw Vinicius Junior score, but Kevin de Bruyne’s goal ended the match 1-1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Brazilian soccer player have something in common. They are rising stars in their respective sports and emerging fashion celebrities. "SGA" signed a five-year, $179.3 million contract in 2021 while his friend re-upped his deal with Real Madrid. The soccer star’s stint in the Spanish capital has been extended to 2027, where he’ll reportedly earn at least $20 million.

Vini Jr. is expected to be sidelined for at least two months to recover from his injury. It may not be the last time basketball fans will see him at courtside watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC Thunder have built a big lead against James Harden’s LA Clippers

After two quarters of a seesaw battle, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s OKC Thunder have started to pull away from James Harden’s LA Clippers. A 45-33 advantage in the third period has given the host team a 109-92 lead heading into the final period.

"SGA" leads the Thunder with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. “The Beard” had 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block after three-quarters of play.

A win today by the Thunder will cut the LA Clippers’ nine-game winning streak. Oklahoma will also extend their winning run to three and get their eighth victory in 10 games.