Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s wife drops cute snapshot of baby Ares with OKC star as he nears milestone birthday

On Monday, OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's longtime partner and wife, Hailey Summers, shared a photo of their son, Ares, on Instagram. The post featured the father-son duo enjoying a moment in the sun. The snapshot comes weeks in advance of a milestone for Ares as he turns one this month.

Ad

The image shared by Summers showed Gilgeous-Alexander holding his baby boy in his arms as they took a stroll in the park. Ares wore a black track hoodie and grey pajamas as he stared into the distance.

On the other hand, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sported a white shirt and yellow jacket, which was further complemented by his black beanie and green camo pants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SGA with his son Ares, as posted by his wife Hailey Summers

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The post featuring SGA and Ares comes in light of the latter's milestone birthday, as he turns 1 year old on April 25. This means the young one will most likely celebrate his birthday on the road as the NBA playoffs start on April 19.

Ad

Trending

Born a day before the Thunder's Game 3 playoff game at the Smoothie King Center last year, another playoff contest will accommodate Ares' special day. While OKC's opponents are yet to be decided, the team will be hungry to do better this time. The Thunder exited the playoffs in the semifinal stage last term and will be hopeful of going further this time.

LA Lakers lock up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he fails to attempt a single free throw

The LA Lakers traveled to the Paycom Arena on Sunday and earned a blowout 126-99 win against the OKC Thunder. A key factor in this victory was the Lakers' robust defense that locked up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander without conceding a single free throw to him.

Ad

Currently topping the list of players with the most drive-ins this season, SGA has attempted a free throw in all his games this season. However, this all changed when the Lakers came to Oklahoma on Sunday. They kept Gilgeous-Alexander to a modest score and denied him from attempting a single free throw.

According to a report by StatMamba, the MVP candidate had attempted a free throw for 1,205 days straight before having none against the Lakers on Sunday. This statistic highlights how well the Lakers' defense played, especially Luka Doncic, who stuck with SGA the entire night.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, the Thunder and the Lakers are due to play back-to-back games and will face each other again Tuesday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have his shot at redemption tonight and should find himself on the free-throw line once again, given his explosive style of play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More