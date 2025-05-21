Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers gives emotional reaction as Thunder star crowned MVP after historic season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won his maiden NBA MVP after a stunning season leading the OKC Thunder to the Western Conference Finals.

The MVP race came down to the wire between Alexander and conference rival Nikola Jokic, who was sent home in the second round of the playoffs. The two were the only true contenders with a real shot at winning the award, and in the end, the Thunder guard managed to edge out the three-time NBA MVP.

Once the news broke that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had been named the MVP, his wife Hailey Summers posted a teary-eyed emotional reaction that perfectly sums up this moment:

Hailey Summers/IG

Shai’s win means the MVP has been won by an international player in each of the past seven years. He is also the third player in OKC’s history to earn an MVP, after Kevin Durant in 2014 and Russell Westbrook in 2017.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points on 51.9% shooting with 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks. Only Michael Jordan has matched those stats in a season during his 1988 and 1991 MVP years.

