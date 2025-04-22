Shai Gilgeous Alexander's wife Hailey Summers goes back to blonde as she shares rare loved-up snap 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s wife, Hailey Summers, shared a rare snap with her NBA husband on Instagram. It's only the second time Summers has posted the OKC Thunder star on social media. Reports say that the pair have been together since their high school days and tied the knot in February 2024.

Summers’ post on social media also shows that she has gone back to keeping her hair blonde after rocking a black head of hair for the past year. Much like Shai, Summers is also an athlete, playing as a defender for the University of Albany’s soccer team. The pair shares a child, Ares Alexander, who was born in April 2024.

Summers’ husband, Gilgeous-Alexander, is coming off a historic season in the league and seems to be the frontrunner for the MVP award. He made 76 appearances for the OKC Thunder this season, recording 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 51.9%.

He also led his team to the best record in the league (68-14) despite playing in a difficult Western Conference. It marked Shai’s third straight season averaging 30+ points per game and is now up to 24.4 points per game for his career. At 26, the Thunder guard is only just getting started.

OKC Thunder dominated the Grizzlies by 51 points despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s off night

Gilgeous-Alexander and his Thunder dominated the Grizzlies in Game 1 on Saturday. OKC won 131-80, despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s poor night from the field. The 26-year-old recorded 15 points and five assists, shooting 4-13 from the field and 1-7 from 3-pointer range.

Despite his poor performance, OKC was defensively so sound that the Grizzlies lost by a whopping 51 points. Memphis was held to 34.4/17.6 shooting splits from the field. The team relied on Ja Morant, who recorded 17 points on 6-17 shooting. Apart from Morant and Marvin Bagley III, none of the Grizzlies touched double digits in points.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. next hit the court on Tuesday for Game 2 in the Western Conference first round. It will be interesting to see what the MVP frontrunner has in store. Another blowout loss will make it extremely difficult for the Grizzlies to mount a comeback.

