Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers shares adorable snap of son Ares with a 2-word note

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became a father during the NBA playoffs in April and has since been cherishing his time as a dad alongside his wife, Hailey Summers. In an Instagram story on Sunday, Summers posted a photo of their baby beside his crib, with a wide smile on his face. She captioned the picture with a two-word note that reflects how fast their child is growing up:

“Slow down 😭"

Summers' IG story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Summer and SGA welcomed Ares Alexander, who is named after the Greek God of Thunder, on April 25, while the Thunder star was in the middle of a first-round series sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans. The kid will turn seven months old on Nov. 25.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ares has been fueling Gilgeous-Alexander this season, as he's averaging 28.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. The OKC Thunder had an early 7-0 start this campaign before sliding down to the number two seed, currently holding an 11-3 record.

Summers and SGA announced they would welcome their first child in Dec. 2023, right in the middle of the Thunder’s resurgence last season. They then tied the knot on Feb. 14 this year, making their anniversary on Valentine's Day.

Holding the top seed after the regular season last year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to the second round of the playoffs, where they lost to the eventual Western Conference champions Dallas Mavericks in six games. The run was the first playoff appearance of OKC since the 2019-2020 bubble season, which was SGA’s first campaign with the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spent most of the offseason with his child

During the offseason, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made the most of his downtime from basketball by bonding with his child and wife. Hailey Summers shared how SGA and Ares Alexander spent time together during the offseason. The Thunder superstar was seen cradling his son in an IG post during the offseason to mark Ares’ fourth month.

Summers and SGA have been together since 2017. Just like SGA, Summers was also an athlete back in her collegiate days. She played soccer for the University of Albany in New York, where she finished with an undergraduate degree in psychology. She has since retired from the sport in 2021.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to continue his impressive run after finishing last season as runner-up for NBA MVP. He will have to carry more offensive load in the next months as center Chet Holmgren will be sidelined for over 10 weeks with a hip injury. The Thunder also await the team debut of center Isaiah Hartenstein, the biggest free-agent signing during the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback