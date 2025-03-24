Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did MVP frontrunner perform tonight against Clippers? (March 23)

Modified Mar 24, 2025 02:40 GMT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has put together the best season of his career so far for the OKC Thunder. SGA is one of the favorites to win the MVP, leading the Thunder to the best record in the NBA. The Thunder were back in action on Sunday on the road against the LA Clippers.

SGA is averaging 32.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season. He's neck-and-neck with Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets in this season's MVP race. He's leading the league in scoring, while Jokic is averaging a triple-double.

The Thunder had a starting lineup of SGA, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein. So how did the MVP frontrunner perform versus the Clippers?

Here are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1716110118:195-161-46-6-1
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

