Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats tonight: How did the OKC Thunder superstar fare against the Kings? (Feb. 1)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings 144-110 on Saturday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 29 points, nine assists, and six rebounds on 10-for-20 shooting. He went to the charity stripe 10 times and converted eight. SGA played only 30 minutes and sat out the entire fourth quarter in the blowout win. Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins had a career night, finishing with 41 points and 14 rebounds, both career highs.

"SGA" and the Thunder bounced back after losing to the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Wednesday. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 52 points in the loss, two shy of his career-high set against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 22. Against the Warriors, he shot 16-for-29 while converting 18 of a career-high 21 free throw attempts. It was OKC's third defeat in its previous six games.

After Saturday's win, the Thunder improved to 38-9 this season and moves just a game behind in the win column for the best record in the NBA. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 39-9.

On Saturday, Gilgeous-Alexander continued his hot streak, scoring 13 points in the first quarter on 5-for-8 shooting. He led OKC to a 36-31 lead after one.

By halftime, SGA has already tallied 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting. In 18 first-half minutes, he also had four rebounds, five assists, and a block. He attempted eight free throws, converting six of them.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored six points in the third frame, bringing his total to 29. SGA did not play in the fourth quarter as the Thunder held on to its lead.

Below are SGA's full stats against the Kings:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats tonight

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29 6 9 0 2 4 10-20 1-6 8-10 17

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander selected as an All-Star starter

NBA MVP frontrunner and OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected as a starter for the 2025 NBA All-Star game on Feb. 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

This marks the 26-year-old's third straight All-Star nod and second consecutive start. Coming into Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings, "SGA" has been averaging a career-best 32.5 points in 45 games this season. He also contributes 6.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds on 52.8% shooting (35% on 3-pointers) for the Western Conference-leading Thunder.

Joining SGA as representatives of the Western Conference are Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Steph Cury, and Kevin Durant. Gilgeous-Alexander's OKC teammate Jalen Williams was announced as an All-Star reserve.

The 2025 edition of the games moves away from the traditional format and will feature a three-game mini-tournament between four teams. The NBA All-Stars will be drafted into three teams, while the fourth team will comprise of players from the Rising Stars. The winner of each game will be the first team to score 40 points.

