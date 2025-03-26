Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats tonight: How did Thunder’s MVP candidate rookie fare vs Kings? (March 25)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 26, 2025 03:19 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats tonight: How did Thunder’s MVP candidate rookie fare vs Kings? - Image: Imagn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aimed to guide the OKC Thunder to their 60th victory as they took on the struggling Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The Thunder came in riding the longest winning streak in the NBA, while the Kings were trying to snap a three-game slide.

The MVP hopeful had a shaky start, committing four turnovers in the opening quarter, but still chipped in eight points as OKC finished the first up 31-21.

In the second quarter, the Thunder continued to dominate, widening the gap by another eight points to head into the break with an 18-point advantage.

Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder with 18 points before halftime, as OKC shot a red-hot 59.0% from the field and knocked down 12 of their 21 3-point attempts.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s complete stat line is listed below.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander17:50182261060.02450.04410002004115

OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

