Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats tonight: How did Thunder’s MVP candidate rookie fare vs Kings? (March 25)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aimed to guide the OKC Thunder to their 60th victory as they took on the struggling Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The Thunder came in riding the longest winning streak in the NBA, while the Kings were trying to snap a three-game slide.
The MVP hopeful had a shaky start, committing four turnovers in the opening quarter, but still chipped in eight points as OKC finished the first up 31-21.
In the second quarter, the Thunder continued to dominate, widening the gap by another eight points to head into the break with an 18-point advantage.
Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder with 18 points before halftime, as OKC shot a red-hot 59.0% from the field and knocked down 12 of their 21 3-point attempts.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s complete stat line is listed below.
