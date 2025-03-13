Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats tonight: How did Thunder star fare with Jalen Williams out vs hot-shooting Celtics? (March 12)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder faced a tough challenge Wednesday night as they took on the defending champion Boston Celtics without first-time All-Star Jalen Williams. The versatile guard-forward did not travel with the team to Boston and may miss the entirety of their three-game road trip this week.

As expected, the MVP candidate carried a heavy scoring load early on. He dropped 11 points in the first quarter, helping OKC hold a 33-30 lead after 12 minutes, even as the Celtics caught fire from beyond the arc, knocking down nine 3s.

The Thunder’s bench played a key role in keeping them in the game during a back-and-forth second quarter, with Boston maintaining its hot shooting.

SGA capped off the first half with five points during a closing 7-3 run, including a buzzer-beater, to send OKC into halftime with a 63-60 advantage.

Below are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS AST REB FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17:45 16 2 3 6 10 60.0 0 3 0.0 4 5 80.0 1 2 0 0 2 0 0

Mark Daigneault sees shades of Steph Curry in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors have been part of several memorable battles this season. During All-Star Weekend in February, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was asked about the face-of-the-NBA debate and took a moment to praise Warriors superstar Steph Curry — not just for his on-court dominance, but for his leadership and character.

"As his star has gotten brighter, it's almost like he's become a better ambassador, better member of the community, better face of the franchise, better teammate, higher character. That's the sense I get from a distance, just observing him,” Daigneault said (per OKC Thunder Wire).

He then drew a comparison to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, crediting his maturity and steady rise in the league.

"I think we have a guy like that. He's been very impressive because he's had a fast and almost linear ascent in the NBA and has done it in stride and with great humility," Daigneault said.

"Behind closed doors and inside our environment, he's almost more impressive when you get him around him like that. It's not an endorsement of anything like that. I just have unbelievable confidence in Shai and what he's capable of."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steph Curry were the top two guards in this year’s All-Star voting. Both are on track for All-NBA selections, with SGA emerging as a frontrunner for MVP.

