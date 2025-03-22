Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar fare against Charlotte Hornets? (Mar. 21)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder capped a two-game homestand on Friday with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Oklahoma looked to sweep the season series after beating the visiting team 106-94 in late December. With another win, the Thunder could improve their record in March to 10-1.
SGA hit his first attempt, a 14-footer, to open the Thunder's scoring. He finished the period with 11 points and three assists to lead the hosts to a 34-14 lead after the first quarter.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault kept his All-Star point guard on the bench until past the halfway point of the second quarter. Still, he contributed six points and an assist to help keep Oklahoma ahead 66-49 at halftime.
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.
