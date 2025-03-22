Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar fare against Charlotte Hornets? (Mar. 21)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 22, 2025 01:08 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats against the Charlotte Hornets on Mar. 21. [photo: Imagn]

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder capped a two-game homestand on Friday with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Oklahoma looked to sweep the season series after beating the visiting team 106-94 in late December. With another win, the Thunder could improve their record in March to 10-1.

Ad

SGA hit his first attempt, a 14-footer, to open the Thunder's scoring. He finished the period with 11 points and three assists to lead the hosts to a 34-14 lead after the first quarter.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault kept his All-Star point guard on the bench until past the halfway point of the second quarter. Still, he contributed six points and an assist to help keep Oklahoma ahead 66-49 at halftime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander191 51018-111-12-2+21
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी