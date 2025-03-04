Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar fare against Houston Rockets? (Mar. 3)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder hosted the Houston Rockets on Monday, the fourth meeting between the two teams. A win by the home team would secure them the season series regardless of what happens in the next encounter in early April. SGA, who did not have his usual high-scoring game on Sunday versus the San Antonio Spurs, hoped to have a more efficient outing against Houston.

The MVP frontrunner roared off the starting block with 20 points to offset the Rockets’ balanced attack. He added two assists to keep the Thunder within 31-30 at the end of the first period.

The Rockets defense slowed down the All-Star guard in the second period. Still, he delivered eight points while running the Thunder offense. Jalen Williams stepped up to help him carry the scoring load in the second quarter. Oklahoma led 63-62 at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28 1 2 1 1 0 10-16 2-3 6-6 -1

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

