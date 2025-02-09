Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did the Thunder superstar fare against Memphis Grizzlies? (Feb. 8)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday on short rest. After beating the Toronto Raptors 121-109 on Friday, the Thunder rolled to a marquee road matchup with the surging Grizzlies.

SGA started hot, scattering 10 points and an assist in the first quarter to help his team grab a 34-26 lead. Memphis started the game by largely allowing rookie Jaylen Wells to guard the perennial MVP contender one-on-one. Gilgeous-Alexander went to work early with help from coach Mark Daigneault’s multiple screenplays.

The Oklahoma star continued his superb start in the second period. He added seven points and two assists to his tally. SGA might have gotten more dimes had his teammates been more efficient with their shots. He helped his team to another dominating display to hold a 69-52 halftime lead.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander170 30104-142-37-7+15

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

