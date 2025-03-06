Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did the Thunder superstar fare against Memphis Grizzlies? (Mar. 5)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder visited the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The MVP frontrunner hoped to carry his team to a victory and secure the season series against Ja Morant and Co. SGA led his team to a 125-112 win in Memphis the last time the rivals squared off.
The Thunder All-Star had an entertaining duel against Morant in the first quarter. The seesaw battle between the explosive point guards highlighted the opening frame of the third Thunder-Grizzlies meeting. SGA finished the quarter with 14 points and three assists while the Grizzlies star responded with eight points, two assists and one rebound.
The sizzling SGA-Morant duel fizzled in the second quarter. Oklahoma's superstar finished the first half with 17 points and five assists to help his team to a 61-55 halftime lead. Jalen Williams picked up the slack for the Thunder to end the second quarter with seven points and three assists.
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
