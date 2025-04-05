Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surpasses Michael Jordan, nears Wilt Chamberlain

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a historic season for his team. The 26-year-old has been so good that he has now surpassed Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest single-season streak of 20-point games. Even though the Thunder lost to Memphis on Friday, Shai held his own, recording 22 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Ad

This marked Gilgeous-Alexander’s 70th straight game with 20+ points. He is averaging 32.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 51.9% from the field. After passing Jordan, Shai is closer to Wilt Chamberlain, who had two separate 80-game streaks of 20-point games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, Gilgeous-Alexander won’t be able to catch Chamberlain this season, as OKC only has five games left in the 2024-25 season. He will also fail to catch Oscar Robertson, who is third on the list with a 76-game streak.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Friday’s loss against the Grizzlies brings the Thunder to 64-13 for the season, but it doesn’t matter since they've already locked in the first seed in the Western Conference. The No.2-seeded Houston Rockets trail them by a staggering 13.5 games as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. have been miles better than everyone in the West this season.

Ad

The only team that comes close to the OKC Thunder is the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs also hold the first seed (62-15) in the East and are being trailed by the Celtics, who are five games behind. It’ll be interesting to see what Shai and the Thunder have in store for us during the playoffs this year.

Luka Doncic shows respect to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. ahead of Lakers-Thunder game

The Lakers are set to play back-to-back games against the OKC Thunder, with one taking place on Sunday and the other on Tuesday. Lakers star, Luka Doncic spoke to reporters following LA’s win over the Pelicans on Friday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his conversation, Luka gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his flowers while mentioning that these upcoming games will be a challenge for LA:

“Definitely a big challenge. We all know how they play. They're first in the West for a reason. ... They have a guy playing at an MVP level," Doncic said. "It's gonna be a big, big challenge for us."

Doncic is no stranger to the “MVP level” that he spoke of. The 26-year-old has been getting MVP shouts since his first year in the NBA and is sure to put on a show against the Thunder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More