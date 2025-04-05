Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surpasses Michael Jordan, nears Wilt Chamberlain

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a historic season for his team. The 26-year-old has been so good that he has now surpassed Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest single-season streak of 20-point games. Even though the Thunder lost to Memphis on Friday, Shai held his own, recording 22 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals.
This marked Gilgeous-Alexander’s 70th straight game with 20+ points. He is averaging 32.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 51.9% from the field. After passing Jordan, Shai is closer to Wilt Chamberlain, who had two separate 80-game streaks of 20-point games.
Unfortunately, Gilgeous-Alexander won’t be able to catch Chamberlain this season, as OKC only has five games left in the 2024-25 season. He will also fail to catch Oscar Robertson, who is third on the list with a 76-game streak.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Friday’s loss against the Grizzlies brings the Thunder to 64-13 for the season, but it doesn’t matter since they've already locked in the first seed in the Western Conference. The No.2-seeded Houston Rockets trail them by a staggering 13.5 games as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. have been miles better than everyone in the West this season.
The only team that comes close to the OKC Thunder is the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs also hold the first seed (62-15) in the East and are being trailed by the Celtics, who are five games behind. It’ll be interesting to see what Shai and the Thunder have in store for us during the playoffs this year.
Luka Doncic shows respect to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. ahead of Lakers-Thunder game
The Lakers are set to play back-to-back games against the OKC Thunder, with one taking place on Sunday and the other on Tuesday. Lakers star, Luka Doncic spoke to reporters following LA’s win over the Pelicans on Friday.
During his conversation, Luka gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his flowers while mentioning that these upcoming games will be a challenge for LA:
“Definitely a big challenge. We all know how they play. They're first in the West for a reason. ... They have a guy playing at an MVP level," Doncic said. "It's gonna be a big, big challenge for us."
Doncic is no stranger to the “MVP level” that he spoke of. The 26-year-old has been getting MVP shouts since his first year in the NBA and is sure to put on a show against the Thunder.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for